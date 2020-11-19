Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes Roll In This Weekend

By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s windy and milder day taking shape across the Commonwealth as we get ready for a busy setup ahead. This busy pattern will kick in later this weekend and really take hold during our Thanksgiving week. This means a very active pattern that continues to trend colder as we get closer.

A front is likely to drop in from the northwest on Friday and it looks to make it into Kentucky before slowing down. This will bring an increase in clouds and scattered showers and also brings colder air in.

This same front then sees low pressure develop along it and lift across the Ohio Valley, bringing widespread showers on Sunday with snow possible just to our north. The NAM was the first to see this and now the other models are going that direction.

Another system then rolls in here with rain and wind from late Tuesday into Wednesday. This system may linger into Thanksgiving Day as temps look to be in the 40s for highs.

A colder storm system may follow that up by next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
‘Action is unpopular, but inaction is deadly’: Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions
Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt was not surprised to hear that new restrictions are to come.
Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come
We expect those restrictions to be announced Wednesday, and that could mean local businesses...
Kentucky businesses brace for new COVID-19 restrictions
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear to announce more virus rules Wednesday
The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has set a new start date for high school winter...
KHSAA pushes back start date for winter sports

Latest News

‘COVID fatigue’ partly to blame for Lexington’s spike in cases, Dr. Humbaugh says
WATCH | ‘COVID fatigue’ partly to blame for Lexington’s spike in cases, Dr. Humbaugh says
Celebrating Thanksgiving during the pandemic.
Why large Thanksgiving gatherings can be so dangerous
Dr. Stack says there’s light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against COVID-19
WATCH | Dr. Stack says there’s light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
WATCH | Kentucky shatters single-day COVID-19 case total
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky shatters single-day COVID-19 case total