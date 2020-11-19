Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes Roll In This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s windy and milder day taking shape across the Commonwealth as we get ready for a busy setup ahead. This busy pattern will kick in later this weekend and really take hold during our Thanksgiving week. This means a very active pattern that continues to trend colder as we get closer.

A front is likely to drop in from the northwest on Friday and it looks to make it into Kentucky before slowing down. This will bring an increase in clouds and scattered showers and also brings colder air in.

This same front then sees low pressure develop along it and lift across the Ohio Valley, bringing widespread showers on Sunday with snow possible just to our north. The NAM was the first to see this and now the other models are going that direction.

Another system then rolls in here with rain and wind from late Tuesday into Wednesday. This system may linger into Thanksgiving Day as temps look to be in the 40s for highs.

A colder storm system may follow that up by next weekend.

