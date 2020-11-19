‘COVID fatigue’ partly to blame for Lexington’s spike in cases, Dr. Humbaugh says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton held a virtual neighborhood summit meeting Thursday morning to talk about where Lexington stands now in comparison to when the city’s first COVID-19 case was announced in March.

She was joined by her chief of staff, Tyler Scott, and Lexington-Fayette County Public Heath Commissioner Dr. Kraig Humbaugh:

They say, right now, the city is seeing the highest level of community spread since the pandemic. More than 14,000 residents have contracted the virus and 106 have died.

Dr. Humbaugh says the city averaging around 200 new cases a day. He went over things we’ve heard before, such as how the virus attacks the body, how it’s spread from person to person, and who’s most at risk of dying from it. But he mentioned there are still a lot of unknowns about the virus and medical experts are starting to notice a new trend.

He says COVID fatigue is apart of the reason why we’re seeing such a spike in cases, especially at a time when the temperatures are starting to drop, and more people are closer together indoors.

In the meeting, they also talked about reaching out to businesses, nursing homes, schools, daycares to assist them on how to identify close contacts after one of their employees, staff members or students test positive for the virus.

The state plans to vaccinate health care workers and first responders first when the vaccine becomes available. Dr. Humbaugh says we likely won’t have widespread vaccine availability until the spring.

