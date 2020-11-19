Health dept. reports 184 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in its report for Wednesday.

One new death was also reported.

The health department says the new cases bring the total number of cases in Lexington since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,551, with the death toll at 106.

Lexington’s top 10 largest one-day case increases are now all in November. The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

265 cases, Nov. 14

255 cases, Nov. 11

245 cases, Nov. 16

236 cases, Nov. 7

196 cases, Nov. 17

195 cases, Nov. 15

189 cases, Nov. 12

187 cases Nov. 14

184 cases, Nov. 10 & Nov. 18

183 cases, Nov. 9

The state’s COVID-19 map also still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 66.2 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

The health department says the current spike closely aligns with exposures from the weekend of Halloween.

Wednesday, Gov. Beshear announced several more restrictions to help stop the spread of the virus in the commonwealth. Those include:

Limiting private gatherings to your household and one other, eight people max.

Capping attendance at venues for events like weddings and funerals.

Closing restaurants and bars to indoor dining with delivery, to-go and outdoor service only.

One-third capacity limits for gyms, pools and fitness centers. That includes no indoor practices for sports teams.

Professional services and business offices should allow employees to work from home.

And stopping in-person learning at public and private schools.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there have been 144,753 total cases of the coronavirus. The state death total is 1,712. The state’s positivity rate sits at 9.13%.

