Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder days are here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will continue to climb to some delightful levels.

We are on the milder side of things now. Each day will be a little bit better than the day before it. Highs should reach the upper 50s and low 60s. These numbers are just above normal and will be really nice for us.

The next big change for us will arrive here on Sunday night. A cold front will sweep in and shake things up for us significantly. Rounds of showers & storms will pass through our skies. On the other side of that front, we will find some pretty cold air. Highs will struggle to get out of the low 40s.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

