Lexington store shelves empty as people stock up on supplies

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stores across the country are beginning to see empty shelves as COVID-19 cases surge, and that’s happening here in the bluegrass, too.

Our crew saw empty shelves at Target in Hamburg, with just a sign limiting packages of toilet paper to one per shopper.

Stores across the country are beginning to see empty shelves as COVID-19 cases surge, and that’s happening here in the bluegrass, too.(WKYT)

“I learned from my mistakes and try to stay better stocked than I did before,” Amy Hines said. “And I don’t want to be greedy but I ordered 24 rolls yesterday and they were out.”

Our crew also found shelves at the Hamburg Meijer that were empty. That store is limiting products to two per person.

Empty shelves in Meijer.(WKYT)

