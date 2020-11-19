Lexington store shelves empty as people stock up on supplies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stores across the country are beginning to see empty shelves as COVID-19 cases surge, and that’s happening here in the bluegrass, too.

Our crew saw empty shelves at Target in Hamburg, with just a sign limiting packages of toilet paper to one per shopper.

“I learned from my mistakes and try to stay better stocked than I did before,” Amy Hines said. “And I don’t want to be greedy but I ordered 24 rolls yesterday and they were out.”

Our crew also found shelves at the Hamburg Meijer that were empty. That store is limiting products to two per person.

