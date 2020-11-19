Scott County Schools prepare to return to virtual learning for the first time in more than a month

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Included in the list of new restrictions laid out today by Gov. Andy Beshear were Kentucky schools.

Private and public schools were mandated to return to all virtual learning by Monday, Nov. 23.

It’s not as big of a change for districts that were already learning virtually, but Scott County Schools have had students back in the classroom for more than a month.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub relied on their own safety measures and data from the WEDCO District Health Department to keep kids in school.

It’s a protocol that Donna Wright, who has a fourth-grader, supported.

“We’ve only got like three emails stating COVID-19 has been there but your child hasn’t been exposed,” Wright said. “I appreciate that reach out because we know where they stand.”

However, the governor’s guidance has now turned into mandates, forcing Scott County and all other districts virtual. It’s a move that Dr. Hub said was likely coming soon anyway.

“The two factors in Scott County determining whether or not we would stay in person was whether there was the transmission of the virus within our schools, and the data clearly showed that was not happening, but we also had to make sure we had enough staff to operate safely,” Dr. Hub said. “We were just finding that we had too many staff members in quarantine.”

The governor’s order allows elementary schools to go back to in-person learning on Dec. 7, if that county is not considered in the red zone, but Scott County has a different plan.

“We are going to stay all virtual kindergarten through high school,” Hub said.

It’s what Dr. Hub calls the right thing for Scott County, but Wright worries it’s the wrong thing for her fourth grader’s education.

“I understand the illness, but what my problem is the kids get more at school than they do at home,” Wright said.

Dr. Hub said they will reevaluate data at the end of December and hope to return all grades back to in-person learning after Jan. 6.

