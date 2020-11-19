Advertisement

Tenn. K-9 dies after being shot multiple times ‘in the line of duty’

Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.(La Vergne Police Dept.)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A K-9 with the La Vergne Police Department is dead after he was reportedly shot several times “in the line of duty” November 17.

K-9 Sjaak was shot three times after a man driving down Murfreesboro Road shot at Officer Justin Darby according to LPD. He was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re all praying for Sjaak and Officer Darby,” says Interim Chief Chip Davis. “A K9 is more than just a dog to our handlers, they’re a partner.”

Update on Sjaak: One of La Vergne’s K9s is in critical condition after being shot three times on Tuesday, November 17....

Posted by La Vergne Police Department on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

By Wednesday evening, LPD confirmed Sjaak had died.

Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday, but he did not survive the operation.

“It is with a heavy heart that the La Vergne Police Department announces K9 Sjaak has passed away,” LPD said in a tweet.

This incident is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

