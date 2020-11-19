Advertisement

Trial ordered for man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with gun

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. The man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with the gun will also stand trial.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin court commissioner has decided the man charged with buying the rifle that police say an Illinois teen used to kill two people during a Wisconsin protest over police brutality will stand trial.

Nineteen-year-old Dominick Black is charged in Kenosha County with two counts of intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

Commissioner Loren Keating determined Thursday there’s sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

A Kenosha detective testified that Black told him how he purchased the assault-style rifle at a Ladysmith hardware store after getting some money from Kyle Rittenhouse, who at 17 was too young to legally buy a gun.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
‘Action is unpopular, but inaction is deadly’: Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions
Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt was not surprised to hear that new restrictions are to come.
Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come
We expect those restrictions to be announced Wednesday, and that could mean local businesses...
Kentucky businesses brace for new COVID-19 restrictions
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear to announce more virus rules Wednesday
The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has set a new start date for high school winter...
KHSAA pushes back start date for winter sports

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, travelers make their way through the Minneapolis-St....
CDC pleads with Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving
President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov....
Biden chides Trump for lack of cooperation on vaccine
The CDC is letting the public know the differences between COVID-19 and influenza.
Similarities and differences between COVID-19 and influenza
Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, left, after...
Mossimo Giannulli reports to prison in college bribery case
Ky. Democrats praise Beshear’s COVID mandates; Republicans wanted more of a say
WATCH | Ky. Democrats praise Beshear’s COVID mandates; Republicans wanted more of a say