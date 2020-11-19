Advertisement

Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley taken in first round of NBA Draft

Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey (3) passes around the defense of Missouri's Mark Smith (13) and Reed...
Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey (3) passes around the defense of Missouri's Mark Smith (13) and Reed Nikko (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan 4, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp) (KY3)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The long-awaited 2020 NBA Draft is finally here, and Tyrese Maxey is the first UK player of the night to get his name called after being picked 21st overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Maxey, a 6-foot-3 guard out of Garland, Texas, averaged 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his lone season as a Wildcat. He shot 42.7% from the floor and made 33 3-pointers.

Maxey certainly showed up in big moments, averaging a team-high 19.0 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds in UK’s six games vs. Associated Press Top 25 opponents.

The now-76er was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and was second team All-SEC.

Immanuel Quickley, a 6-foot-3 guard out of Maryland, was picked 25th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but that pick was traded to the New York Knicks. Quickley will join former Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne in the Big Apple.

The 2020 SEC Player of the Year was electric this past season, averaging 16.1 points per game and ended the season on a 20-game double-figure scoring streak. Quickley made a team-high 62 3-pointers and shot a team-high 42.8% from behind the arc after a slow start.

