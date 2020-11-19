Kentucky shatters single-day COVID-19 case total

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

He began his news conference announcing that UPS will be hiring over 1,000 jobs across the state for people who have lost jobs because of the pandemic.

There are currently 112 of Kentucky’s counties in the red zone.

Here is the list of those counties >>> pic.twitter.com/p2f2WlUQqx — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) November 19, 2020

Gov. Beshear reported 3,649 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 148,390 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.18 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 437 are in kids 18 or younger.

Thursday marks the highest single-day case total in the state, and the second-deadliest day.

There were 30 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 1,742.

The deaths reported Thursday include a 93-year-old man from Boone County; a 75-year-old man from Breckinridge County; a 73-year-old woman from Calloway County; a 79-year-old man from Campbell County; a 94-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man from Daviess County; two men, ages 67 and 77, from Fayette County; a 67-year-old man from Gallatin County; a 70-year-old woman from Graves County; an 80-year-old woman from Hopkins County; three women, ages 53, 69 and 96, and two men, ages 70 and 95, from Jefferson County; five women, ages 75, 86, 90, 95 and 96, and three men, ages 64, 77 and 96, from Kenton County; a 73-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man from Lee County; a 69-year-old woman from McCracken County; two women, ages 92 and 96, from Monroe County; and an 89-year-old woman from Rockcastle County.

As of Thursday, 1,550 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 358 are in the ICU, and 199 are on ventilators. At least 25,437 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor is recommending that places of worship hold virtual services until Dec 13.

Beshear is asking Kentucky houses of worship to hold virtual-only services starting this Friday through Dec. 13. But, he says this is only a request. — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) November 19, 2020

