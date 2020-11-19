‘You can make a world of difference’: Prestonsburg business partners with local organization to help kids in need

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lou’s Place for Pets is working with Judi’s Place for Kids to help children who find themselves out of place when they have to leave their homes.

Store owner Sheena Maynard said her store is accepting personal hygiene items and grab-and-go snack food items to place in backpacks for kids. Those bags will go to Judi’s Place as the organization helps move kids into a new place when issues in their homes come up.

Maynard said kids who are in that situation often leave with nothing, so the bags can give them a sense of security.

“You can make a world of difference in these children’s lives for a single dollar,” Maynard said. “This isn’t really a Christmas gift, this is just a little something to make the transition during the holiday season a little easier.”

From toothpaste to tampons, to Pop-Tarts and chips, all hygiene or snack items are accepted to keep the kids and teens from feeling like a burden.

“So when they’re thrown into a new home, they don’t have to go ask for soaps and toothpaste and deodorants,” said Maynard. “They have it on their own. And they can feel confident about being clean and a little more security to their situation

The store is accepting items during business hours and donations can also be dropped off at the back door- which is monitored by cameras. Those items are being put to use now by Judi’s Place and will be accepted through Christmas.

