Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active patterns returns once more

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we have a fairly pleasant start to the weekend, another active pattern ramps up on Sunday that continues through much of next week with more temperature swings.

For your evening and night ahead, we’ll keep the dry weather going with relatively mild temperatures. Clouds will increase from the northern areas, and temperatures will cool through the 50s for much of this evening. By tonight, temperatures will only dip into the lower 50s, with a few upper 40s possible as well. Breezy winds will also stay with us through tonight, with gusts of 15+mph possible.

Saturday will be a trick and a wide variety of forecasts depending where you area. A cold front slowly drifts in from the northwest, providing a few isolated showers throughout the day for parts of northern and central Kentucky. While most stay dry, we will also have quite the temperatures split between north and southern Kentucky with the lower 50s across central and northern regions and then mid-60s across southern areas. Breezy winds will also be around most of Saturday, with gusts of 20mph possible.

Gusty showers pick up more on Sunday throughout the day as another system sweeps through, providing a cooldown for the beginning of next week, and then another system looks to arrive by the middle of next week. Next week, the second system could provide showers around Wednesday and Thursday, so make sure to stay updated as we head towards Thanksgiving. After a brief dip into the 40s Monday, temperatures will warm up again into the 50s and 60s by the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.