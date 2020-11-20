Amazon planning to build second fulfillment center in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amazon is planning to build a second fulfillment center in Lexington.

The Herald-Leader says the new center will be on Newtown Pike, near New Circle Road.

Amazon plans to hire up to 500 seasonal and full-time employees. They will get full benefits and wages start at $15 an hour.

The plan still needs to be approved by the Urban-County Council.

