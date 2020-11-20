Advertisement

Amazon planning to build second fulfillment center in Lexington

A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on Staten Island in New York.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amazon is planning to build a second fulfillment center in Lexington.

The Herald-Leader says the new center will be on Newtown Pike, near New Circle Road.

Amazon plans to hire up to 500 seasonal and full-time employees. They will get full benefits and wages start at $15 an hour.

The plan still needs to be approved by the Urban-County Council.

