Amazon planning to build second fulfillment center in Lexington
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amazon is planning to build a second fulfillment center in Lexington.
The Herald-Leader says the new center will be on Newtown Pike, near New Circle Road.
Amazon plans to hire up to 500 seasonal and full-time employees. They will get full benefits and wages start at $15 an hour.
The plan still needs to be approved by the Urban-County Council.
