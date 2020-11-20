Advertisement

AppHarvest founder Jonathan Webb joins Sam Dick on The Breakdown

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - AgriTech company AppHarvest just opened one of the largest controlled-environment agriculture facilities in the world in Morehead. The company will use that facility to supply fresh produce to a large chunk of the US, bringing jobs and food production to eastern Kentucky.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for massive high tech greenhouse in Morehead

The facility focuses on growing tomatoes, and they’re sharing the exciting news that some of their first plants are in.

AppHarvest’s founder Jonathan Webb says those tomatoes will be hitting Kentucky grocery stores in the next several months.

Webb joined Sam Dick on The Breakdown to talk about the unique facility and what it means to the state of Kentucky.

