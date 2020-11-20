CBS Sports names Kentucky ‘Greatest College Basketball Program Ever’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - CBS Sports has named Kentucky the “Greatest College Basketball Program Ever.”

Matt Norlander headed up research to provide “a ranking built much more on statistics and achievements than broad perception or subjective rankings.” The Wildcats scored 1,931.8 points, beating out North Carolina (2nd), Duke (3rd), UCLA and Kansas by a wide margin.

Norlander came up with categories and assigned values to them, assigning points – in order of importance – for NCAA Tournament championships (20 points), Final Four appearances (10 points), regular-season titles (five points), Elite Eights without making the Final Four (three points), NIT titles (three points), NCAA Tournament bids (two points, win (0.5 points), losses (-0.5 points), wins over ranked opponents (0.5 points), weeks ranked (0.1 point), top-10 NBA picks (five points), 11-30 NBA picks (three points) and 31-60 NBA picks (one point).

Kentucky is the all-time leader in wins, NCAA Tournament wins, NCAA Tournament appearances and NCAA Tournament games. The Wildcats also own 49 SEC regular-season titles, eight national titles and they are tied for second with 17 Final Fours.

UK has produced 41 NBA Draft picks, 31 first-rounders, 21 lottery selections and three No. 1 picks in just the last 11 years alone under current head coach John Calipari.

