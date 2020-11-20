Advertisement

CBS Sports names Kentucky ‘Greatest College Basketball Program Ever’

The Wildcats beat out North Carolina (2nd), Duke (3rd) and UCLA.
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020 Pro Day. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - CBS Sports has named Kentucky the “Greatest College Basketball Program Ever.”

Matt Norlander headed up research to provide “a ranking built much more on statistics and achievements than broad perception or subjective rankings.” The Wildcats scored 1,931.8 points, beating out North Carolina (2nd), Duke (3rd), UCLA and Kansas by a wide margin.

Norlander came up with categories and assigned values to them, assigning points – in order of importance – for NCAA Tournament championships (20 points), Final Four appearances (10 points), regular-season titles (five points), Elite Eights without making the Final Four (three points), NIT titles (three points), NCAA Tournament bids (two points, win (0.5 points), losses (-0.5 points), wins over ranked opponents (0.5 points), weeks ranked (0.1 point), top-10 NBA picks (five points), 11-30 NBA picks (three points) and 31-60 NBA picks (one point).

Kentucky is the all-time leader in wins, NCAA Tournament wins, NCAA Tournament appearances and NCAA Tournament games. The Wildcats also own 49 SEC regular-season titles, eight national titles and they are tied for second with 17 Final Fours.

UK has produced 41 NBA Draft picks, 31 first-rounders, 21 lottery selections and three No. 1 picks in just the last 11 years alone under current head coach John Calipari.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky shatters single-day COVID-19 case total
A man was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Lexington.
Man dies after shooting in downtown Lexington
The recommendation begins Friday, Nov. 19 and continues through Dec. 13.
Kentucky churches react to the governor’s virtual-only services recommendation
Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Frankfort crash
Gov. Andy Beshear announced new restrictions on Wednesday to help stop the spread of COVID-19...
Ky. Restaurant Association president says they didn’t anticipate new restrictions would be so severe

Latest News

Devin Askew. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Devin Askew ready to lead thanks to mentor, trainer Darren Collison
All Blue Weather Preview
All Blue Weather Preview - Alabama
Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey (3) passes around the defense of Missouri's Mark Smith (13) and Reed...
Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley taken in first round of NBA Draft
KHSAA could decide fate of winter sports Wednesday
KHSAA could decide fate of winter sports Wednesday