One dead after crash near downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Friday morning.

Police were called to Midland Place, off Midland Avenue near East Third Street, around 7:45 a.m.

The coroner said the preliminary investigation shows that the driver was coming north on Midland Avenue and went straight through the intersection. He hit a curb and went airborne before ultimately landing upside down in the ditch.

The coroner says the crash likely happened overnight, but couldn’t give an estimated time. He also said he was unsure if alcohol or drugs played a role.

I’m on the scene of a crash at Midland Pl. and Midland Avenue. Crews are looking at an overturned car inside a culvert. Reconstruction is on the way and the coroner is on scene. I’ll update with more when we get word from officials. pic.twitter.com/DyoUeAjwwd — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) November 20, 2020

One lane from Winchester Road to East Third Street is blocked for the investigation.

