One dead after crash near downtown Lexington

Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Friday morning.

Police were called to Midland Place, off Midland Avenue near East Third Street, around 7:45 a.m.

The coroner said the preliminary investigation shows that the driver was coming north on Midland Avenue and went straight through the intersection. He hit a curb and went airborne before ultimately landing upside down in the ditch.

The coroner says the crash likely happened overnight, but couldn’t give an estimated time. He also said he was unsure if alcohol or drugs played a role.

One lane from Winchester Road to East Third Street is blocked for the investigation.

