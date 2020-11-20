‘Crucial’ for people to get takeout, delivery during latest round of restaurant restrictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear’s latest restrictions don’t just impact restaurant owners, they also have an effect on the workers.

Many restaurant employees are now struggling to find ways to make ends meet as their employers roll back indoor dining.

In order for restaurants to survive this latest round of restrictions, those in the industry say people really have to show their support.

“It’s been tough times. It’s been really tough when we just reopened,” said Marco Mendez, a server at El Malecon Mexican Seafood and Bar.

Restaurant workers tell me they’re worried about paying bills and making ends meet with the latest ban on indoor dining. More details tonight at 4:30 and 6. pic.twitter.com/5dMpaVCzhw — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) November 20, 2020

Mendez attends East Jessamine County High School. When he’s not studying, he’s waiting tables in Lexington. He says the owners and staff have worked very hard to keep the inside sanitized and customers six feet part.

Although Mendez commends Governor Andy Beshear’s response to the pandemic, he says shutting down restaurants once again will put even more stress on an industry that’s struggling to survive.

“Even though we’re going to be closed, we have to pay bills, rent, electricity, and maintenance, all this stuff that needs to be paid,” Mendez said.

Some restaurants have hired people like Katy Maggard to help them navigate this difficult time. She owns a marketing company and assists places like Crank and Boom with thinkIng of creative ways to keep revenue flowing.

“For Crank and Boom, we have come up with a clever way of having people enjoy something warm during wintertime,” Maggard said. “We’ve created these oozy goozy hot chocolates.

While customers can no longer dine indoors, she says it’s crucial they continue ordering online and getting the food to go.

Maggard says, at least this time around, restaurants have a better idea of when they can possibly reopen.

Governor Andy Beshear’s restaurant mandate runs through December 13.

