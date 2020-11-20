Advertisement

Deadly crash involving pedestrian in Frankfort

(WCAX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Frankfort.

The crash happened Friday morning before 6 a.m. on US 421 between US 460 and Schenkel Lane, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The release confirmed that at one person was killed.

Frankfort police said a pedestrian was hit by a concrete mixing truck.

US 421 reopened before 8 a.m.

