Deadly crash involving pedestrian in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Frankfort.

The crash happened Friday morning before 6 a.m. on US 421 between US 460 and Schenkel Lane, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The release confirmed that at one person was killed.

Frankfort police said a pedestrian was hit by a concrete mixing truck.

US 421 reopened before 8 a.m.

