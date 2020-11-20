Devin Askew ready to lead thanks to mentor, trainer Darren Collison

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Devin Askew is one of Kentucky’s freshman guards and he is battling for the starting point guard spot with Creighton transfer Davion Mintz.

The freshman from Sacramento, California is one of the youngest players on the team, but he plays beyond his years thanks in part to his trainer Darren Collison. He has been working out with the former UCLA and NBA standout to get ready for his career in Lexington.

“Learning from an experienced vet, a professional NBA guard, just the pace of the game, what to look for, the patterns on the court,” said Askew. “Most of all, mostly teaching me how to be a leader, being a young guy coming into a program where I’m probably the youngest on the team and being able to still lead.”

The Wildcats open the season November 25 against Morehead State and Askew will have the chance to prove his worth at the point guard position. He is enjoying the competition with veteran guard Davion Mintz.

“It’s going great,” said Askew. “Me and him compete every day in practice. It’s fun learning from an experienced point guard, a veteran point guard like him. He’s obviously been in college for five years now and he knows a lot. So, I just learn from him every day.”

