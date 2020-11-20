Fayette Mall youth escort policy now in effect seven days a week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette Mall is once again updating its youth escort policy, which will now be in effect seven days a week instead of just on the weekends.

On Mondays through Fridays, the policy is in place from 3 p.m. until close, and all day on weekends.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be with a parent or guardian. The change begins Monday.

There have been several shootings at the mall recently, including two murders this year. Just this month, Jermaine Barber was shot to death outside the mall.

Back in August, 17-year-old Kenneth Bottoms, Jr. was shot and killed inside the mall.

You can read the full policy here.

