Advertisement

Fayette Mall youth escort policy now in effect seven days a week

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette Mall is once again updating its youth escort policy, which will now be in effect seven days a week instead of just on the weekends.

On Mondays through Fridays, the policy is in place from 3 p.m. until close, and all day on weekends.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be with a parent or guardian. The change begins Monday.

There have been several shootings at the mall recently, including two murders this year. Just this month, Jermaine Barber was shot to death outside the mall.

Back in August, 17-year-old Kenneth Bottoms, Jr. was shot and killed inside the mall.

You can read the full policy here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky shatters single-day COVID-19 case total
A man was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Lexington.
Man dies after shooting in downtown Lexington
The recommendation begins Friday, Nov. 19 and continues through Dec. 13.
Kentucky churches react to the governor’s virtual-only services recommendation
Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Frankfort crash
Gov. Andy Beshear announced new restrictions on Wednesday to help stop the spread of COVID-19...
Ky. Restaurant Association president says they didn’t anticipate new restrictions would be so severe

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports another day of record COVID-19 cases
Crystal Rogers l Photo: Bardstown Police
Nelson County remains found are not Crystal Rogers’
Many restaurant employees are now struggling to find ways to make ends meet as their employers...
‘Crucial’ for people to get takeout, delivery during latest round of restaurant restrictions
Devin Askew. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Devin Askew ready to lead thanks to mentor, trainer Darren Collison
The candles represent the 109 lives lost in Fayette County due to COVID-19.
Memorial set up in Lexington to remember Kentuckians lost to COVID-19