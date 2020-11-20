Free COVID-19 testing continues at Red Mile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program continues this weekend in Lexington.

The health department reported 212 new positive cases of COVID-19 for its latest update. That brings the city’s total to 14,763. Three new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 109.

While we are seeing more positive cases, testing also opportunities continue to grow in Fayette County.

At the testing site at Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road, there was a line of people waiting to get tested.

Mayor Linda Gorton says the lines could be increasing for a variety of reasons. She says more people could be getting in line to get tested before Thanksgiving.

Plus, she says with the rising number of cases, many people in Fayette County know someone with the virus. She says people could also be more aware of the need to get tested.

Mayor Gorton says we’ve never had more opportunities to get tested. The mobile neighborhood testing program has had 58 days of testing and has tested almost 50,000 people.

That’s not all.

The state provided a site at Keeneland in response to the surge in positives.

Mayor Gorton says it’s all gone smoothly at these sites so far and the county is being recognized for the effort.

“Fayette County has been very successful at having lots of choices of places where people can be tested and we did learn this week that we are now a model nationwide at how to partner to do these test sites,” Mayor Gorton said.

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program continues this week at Red Mile and will be available until Wednesday.

Click here for more information on testing sites in Lexington.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.