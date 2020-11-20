Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports another day of record COVID-19 cases

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Nov. 20, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

“This is exponential growth. It is shattering records over and over until we stop it. That’s why we are taking action – we have to,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got more than 10,000 students quarantined right now just based on the last two weeks alone. We’ve got to do so much better.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,825 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 152,206 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.15 percent positivity rate.

Friday’s case total is the state’s highest ever number of new daily cases.

There were 20 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,762.

The deaths reported Friday include a 74-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man from Boone County; a 54-year-old man from Boyd County; an 88-year-old woman from Campbell County; two 85-year-old men from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 90, and an 82-year-old man from Hardin County; four women, ages 69, 86, 87 and 91, and two men, ages 80 and 92, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Johnson County; a 93-year-old woman from Marshall County; a 93-year-old man from Nelson County; a 71-year-old man from Pike County; and a 72-year-old woman from Washington County.

As of Friday, 1,544 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 366 are in the ICU, and 188 are on ventilators. At least 25,728 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

