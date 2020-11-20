Advertisement

Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil to go virtual in 2021

Phil can still try to find his shadow online
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:06 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The coronavirus has forced us to change the way we celebrate holidays and special occasions.

Groundhog Day will be no different.

Punxsutawney Phil, the famous Pennsylvania groundhog, will still make an appearance next year, but it will be virtual.

“Phil, along with the Inner Circle, will be making his live annual Prognostication from Gobbler’s Knob this coming Groundhog Day February 2nd, 2021, but it has been determined that there will not be any in-person attendance or guests on the grounds as the potential COVID risks to overcome are too great,” the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club website said.

The organization said it’s developing live virtual events and interactions in place of in-person events to celebrate Groundhog Day.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
Fatal crash now ruled homicide by Lexington Police Department
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,711 new COVID-19 cases reported, 21 deaths Saturday
ll
Health Dept.: Lexington reaches 15,000 total cases of COVID-19
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joins lawsuit to stop the banning of in-person instruction at religious schools
Pike County rehabilitation center owner accused of scheming patients out of money

Latest News

US vaccine czar: 20 million vaccinated by end of 2020
US vaccine czar: 20 million vaccinated by end of 2020
Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" at...
Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
Cars line up for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
Cars line up for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
26421060 - health care nurse holding elderly lady's hand with caring attitude.
Experts recommend caution before visiting older family members for Thanksgiving
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Michigan leader: Trump didn’t ask for election interference