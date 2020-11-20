Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Change blows in this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mild temperatures are hanging out until the change arrives Sunday night.

Most of the weekend will be spared. Our temperatures will likely rise into the low and mid-60s both days. It will feel awesome out there! We normally see highs reach the mid-50s, and these numbers have the potential to run around 10 degrees warmer.

A stronger system will run through the region on Sunday night and Monday morning. It brings wind, rain, and significantly cooler temperatures. Highs will drop from those 60s I was talking about earlier to the 40s. It will be a rough change for us.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

