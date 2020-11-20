Advertisement

Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column.

Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Democrats had focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats were on the ballot this year, further boosting the state’s political profile as well as spending by outside groups seeking to influence voters. Those two races are headed to a January runoff.

Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
‘Action is unpopular, but inaction is deadly’: Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions
Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt was not surprised to hear that new restrictions are to come.
Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky shatters single-day COVID-19 case total
We expect those restrictions to be announced Wednesday, and that could mean local businesses...
Kentucky businesses brace for new COVID-19 restrictions
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear to announce more virus rules Wednesday

Latest News

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews AppHarvest founder Jonathan Webb
AppHarvest founder Jonathan Webb joins Sam Dick on The Breakdown
(MGN)
Kentucky hunter charged with illegally killing trophy deer
Ranada's Kitchen is moving into the previous home of a corner grocery store, Ramsey's and most...
Lexington chef reopens eatery in vacant restaurant spot during pandemic
The recommendation begins Friday, Nov. 19 and continues through Dec. 13.
Kentucky churches react to the governor’s virtual-only services recommendation
MGN Image
Kentucky woman charged in stabbing death in Tennessee