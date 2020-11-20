Advertisement

Kentucky woman charged in stabbing death in Tennessee

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:57 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee prosecutor says a Kentucky woman has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of a friend during an argument.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says 20-year-old Harley Berry of Elizabethtown is being held in the Shelby County Women’s Jail East.

Investigators say Berry was with friends on May 30 at a rented house in Memphis when she got into an argument with 22-year-old Elijah McQueary.

Weirich’s office says witnesses reported that Berry stabbed McQueary several times with a kitchen knife.

Berry was arrested in Elizabethtown and returned to Memphis.

