Lexington restaurants adapt as new indoor dining ban begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Restaurant owners are pivoting again.

Corto Lima employees are busy taking orders and running out deliveries to cars rather than waiting on tables. Many restaurants like Corto Lima went from full dining rooms last night to full curbside operations earlier today.

Staff said serving this way is like having ghost customers. More and more people are buying enough food to go to feed families of four to five.

Staff said the governor’s financial aid would help, but they’re watching the calendar closely for when the grant becomes available on the 30th, and for these three weeks to go by.

“People want to feel some sense of normalcy and community. The way our servers make you feel when you walk in the dining room, that margarita sip taste after a really hard day, like all of the things that you maybe can’t get at home to offer you a different opportunity to experience life outside is what drives us,” said Brie Lowry Cox, director of marketing and events.

Corto Lima plans to stay open from Wednesday through Monday, but watch online for any schedule adjustments, especially during Thanksgiving week.

