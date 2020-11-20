Advertisement

Majestic albino buck photographed in northern Wisconsin

‘His Majesty just strolled through our backyard’
FILE PHOTO - A Wisconsin woman caught a glimpse of a rare white buck.
FILE PHOTO - A Wisconsin woman caught a glimpse of a rare white buck.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (Gray News) – A woman in northern Wisconsin captured some awe-inspiring images of a rare white buck.

Tracy Weese saw the regal creature just a few miles from the Michigan border.

“His Majesty just strolled through our backyard,” she posted on Facebook.

His Majesty just strolled through our backyard 💙

Posted by Tracy Weese on Sunday, November 15, 2020

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office also touted one of her images.

“An incredible sight to see here in Vilas County, a beautiful albino buck!” said a post on the Facebook page for Vilas County Sheriff’s Office. “This majestic creature was spotted in the greater Boulder Junction area.”

An incredible sight to see here in Vilas County, a beautiful albino buck! This majestic creature was spotted in the greater Boulder Junction area (photo cred Tracy Weese)

Posted by Vilas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

According to Wisconsin law, albino and white deer are protected and can’t be hunted or harvested.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky shatters single-day COVID-19 case total
A man was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Lexington.
Man dies after shooting in downtown Lexington
Gov. Andy Beshear announced new restrictions on Wednesday to help stop the spread of COVID-19...
Ky. Restaurant Association president says they didn’t anticipate new restrictions would be so severe
The recommendation begins Friday, Nov. 19 and continues through Dec. 13.
Kentucky churches react to the governor’s virtual-only services recommendation
Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
One dead after crash near downtown Lexington

Latest News

The Canada flag is seen on video boards during the playing of the Canadian national anthem...
Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID aid this year
Election officials from around Dane County bring ballots in, Thursday, Nov., 19, 2020 to the...
Wisconsin recount: Trump objects to tallying some absentees
It's recommended that college students get tested for coronavirus before heading home for...
Student heading home for the holiday? Get a virus test, colleges say
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden