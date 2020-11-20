Man critically injured after shooting in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious shooting that happened early Friday morning in the heart of downtown.

Officers were on Short Street when they heard several shots being fired in the area around 12:45 a.m.

Police ran toward the gunfire and found a victim in an alley.

The alley runs between Short Street and Main Street and is close to 21c Hotel and West Main Crafting Co. on Main Street.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to Lexington police.

An SUV parked in front of 21c Hotel was damaged by gunfire.

Investigators said a number of witnesses were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Main Street and Short Street were both blocked off for hours because of the investigation.

