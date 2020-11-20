Advertisement

Memorial set up in Lexington to remember Kentuckians lost to COVID-19

By Grace Finerman
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s now a memorial in downtown Lexington to honor and remember the Kentuckians we’ve lost in the battle against COVID-19.

In its latest report, the health department 109 members of our community have died and the city’s total number of cases is up to 14,763.

If you’re walking by the Pam Miller Downtown Art Center, you might notice the 109 candles new on display. The candles represent the 109 lives lost in Fayette County due to COVID-19.

“In Remembrance” is the newest addition to the art center.

Friday afternoon, Mayor Linda Gorton and several members of the faith community in Lexington held a ceremony. All houses of worship were invited to ring their bells in tribute and downtown Lexington will light up in green Friday evening.

Eloris Young was in the crowd for Friday’s ceremony. She and her two sisters battled COVID-19. While Eloris is now recovering, her sisters didn’t make it.

She came out to the ceremony to pay her respects to not only her family members, but every life lost.

“I love you and I miss you, and I wish you was here, but God knows best, it’s His will, not mine,” Eloris said.

The manager of the arts center says the building is closed due to current COVID-19 restrictions, but the window display will be open for people to walk by for some time.

