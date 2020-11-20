Advertisement

Nelson County remains found are not Crystal Rogers’

Crystal Rogers l Photo: Bardstown Police
Crystal Rogers l Photo: Bardstown Police(WKYT)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Human remains found in July that prompted an FBI investigation do not belong to Crystal Rogers.

The Nelson County Sheriff tweeted the information Friday afternoon.

The remains were found close to the Washington and Nelson County line, just miles from the family’s farm.

RELATED: Search warrants executed as FBI takes over Crystal Rogers investigation

Those remains were being examined in a federal lab in a different state.

The investigation was not able to determine who’s remains were found.

The FBI is continuing to search for leads in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers and the death of Tommy Ballard.

