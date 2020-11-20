Advertisement

Plane crashes at Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport

A small plane crashed at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Harrison County Emergency Manager Mike Palmer says a small plane has crashed at Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport.

Harrison County Sheriff Shane Stephens says the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. There was no fire.

Three men on board“walked out,” and were all taken to UK Hospital for further observation.

Witnesses said the plane came over the tree line, clipped the tree line and crashed on airport property.

Palmer says crews will be there for a while longer.

NTSB and FAA are investigating.

