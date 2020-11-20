Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Mt. Sterling bank robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A bank robbery is under investigation in Mt. Sterling.

Police say shortly before noon Friday officers responded to an armed robbery at Peoples Bank. They say the suspect entered the bank and showed a pistol and demanded money.

No one was hurt and the suspect left in a black Toyota Corolla, last seen heading towards I-64.

Police say the suspect appears to be the same one from another robbery earlier this week.

If you know who this is or witnessed anything, submit an anonymous tip through or FB messenger or call Montgomery County Dispatch at 859-498-8899 and ask for a detective.

There is a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of this suspect.

