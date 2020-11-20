Advertisement

Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters briefly following a closed-door meeting where the Republican Conference held leadership elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Sen. Scott was selected to be chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm for Senate races.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott tweeted he was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and planned to work from home.

“Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible,” he said on Twitter.

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa also said this week he had tested positive for the virus. Grassley, 87, is president pro tempore of the Senate, putting him third in the line of presidential succession (vice president, House speaker, president pro tempore).

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky shatters single-day COVID-19 case total
Gov. Andy Beshear announced new restrictions on Wednesday to help stop the spread of COVID-19...
Ky. Restaurant Association president says they didn’t anticipate new restrictions would be so severe
WKYT Interactive COVID-19
Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
‘Action is unpopular, but inaction is deadly’: Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions
Bazaar Eatery
‘Expected, but still tough to hear’: Lexington business owner reacts to new state restrictions

Latest News

Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
World Chase Tag brings playground game to global stage
Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
World Chase Tag
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported 212 new COVID-19 cases in its...
LFCHD reports 212 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US