Advertisement

The show must go on: Lafayette Theatre group records play, posts to their website

The Lafayette Theatre group has successfully recorded a play called “Cardboard Stories:...
The Lafayette Theatre group has successfully recorded a play called “Cardboard Stories: Thinking Outside the Box.”(Lafayette Theatre)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Broadway could learn a thing or two from a local high school theater group, as the show must go on, safely, even during a pandemic.

The Lafayette Theatre group has successfully recorded a play called “Cardboard Stories: Thinking Outside the Box.”

The cast of ten performers and three musicians couldn’t touch or speak and everyone wore a mask. Every thirty minutes everyone also had to stop and sanitize their hands.

The actors and actresses were just thankful to have an opportunity to display their talents.

“Allowing me to get out of the house and perform with my best friends and the collaboration process and the rehearsal process we haven’t been able to do for so long, and it was so so great for my mental health and I’m sure for everyone else’s mental health,” said Annie Harris, Lafayette High School junior.

You can watch the play online by purchasing tickets through the school’s website.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky shatters single-day COVID-19 case total
A man was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Lexington.
Man dies after shooting in downtown Lexington
The recommendation begins Friday, Nov. 19 and continues through Dec. 13.
Kentucky churches react to the governor’s virtual-only services recommendation
Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Frankfort crash
Gov. Andy Beshear announced new restrictions on Wednesday to help stop the spread of COVID-19...
Ky. Restaurant Association president says they didn’t anticipate new restrictions would be so severe

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports another day of record COVID-19 cases
Crystal Rogers l Photo: Bardstown Police
Nelson County remains found are not Crystal Rogers’
Many restaurant employees are now struggling to find ways to make ends meet as their employers...
‘Crucial’ for people to get takeout, delivery during latest round of restaurant restrictions
Devin Askew. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Devin Askew ready to lead thanks to mentor, trainer Darren Collison
The candles represent the 109 lives lost in Fayette County due to COVID-19.
Memorial set up in Lexington to remember Kentuckians lost to COVID-19