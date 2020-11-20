The show must go on: Lafayette Theatre group records play, posts to their website

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Broadway could learn a thing or two from a local high school theater group, as the show must go on, safely, even during a pandemic.

The Lafayette Theatre group has successfully recorded a play called “Cardboard Stories: Thinking Outside the Box.”

The cast of ten performers and three musicians couldn’t touch or speak and everyone wore a mask. Every thirty minutes everyone also had to stop and sanitize their hands.

The actors and actresses were just thankful to have an opportunity to display their talents.

“Allowing me to get out of the house and perform with my best friends and the collaboration process and the rehearsal process we haven’t been able to do for so long, and it was so so great for my mental health and I’m sure for everyone else’s mental health,” said Annie Harris, Lafayette High School junior.

You can watch the play online by purchasing tickets through the school’s website.

