WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s winter weather outlook

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when our Chief Meteorologist Christ Bailey gives his winter weather outlook!

Bailey says the winter forecast calls for temperatures to average near normal from December through March, but it comes with wild temperature swings.

It looks to be a pretty active winter with several storm systems working across the region, bringing the potential for a lot of rain and, sometimes snow.

He says snow totals will be much above last year and should come in just above normal winter values.

Take a look at this infographic for more information:

