Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save puppy

By WINK Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO, Fla. (WINK) - Video shows a man jumping into action to save his puppy from the grip of an alligator.

“He just came out like a missile,” Richard Wilbanks said.

He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his puppy Gunner’s life.

“They’re like children to us,” Richard Wilbanks said.

He pried opened the alligator’s mouth until it released his dog. Even after being dragged under water in the alligator’s jaws, Gunner is doing just fine.

“They had one little puncture wound. My hands were just chewed up,” Richard Wilbanks said. “But I was able to save Gunner’s life.”

The terrifying encounter was recorded due to a partnership between the Florida Wildlife Federation and the fStop Foundation.

“The video was jarring,” said Meredith Budd, the regional policy director at the Florida Wildlife Foundation.

The cameras, set up as part of a campaigned called Sharing the Landscape, typically capture videos of animals like deer or bobcats.

Their goal is to help people appreciate and understand the wildlife they live near. By doing so, they hope it helps reduce the conflicts that can sometimes happen between people and nature.

“It gives us a new appreciation. We do need to be aware they are wild animals,” Louise Wilbanks said. “They’re not here for our benefit. We’re very lucky to share the space with them.”

Gunner is now a little hesitant getting near the water, but Richard Wilbanks calls it a learning experience. He keeps Gunner away from the water now, and always on a leash.

“Keep your guard up, enjoy, but don’t get too close,” Louise Wilbanks said.

The Wilbanks decided not to call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission because he says it’s the alligator’s home that it was doing what an alligator does to survive.

Copyright 2020 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Lexington.
Man dies after shooting in downtown Lexington
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports another day of record COVID-19 cases
Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Frankfort crash
Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
One dead after crash near downtown Lexington
The recommendation begins Friday, Nov. 19 and continues through Dec. 13.
Kentucky churches react to the governor’s virtual-only services recommendation

Latest News

He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save his dog
Miller traded to OKC Thunder
Darius Miller traded to OKC
Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
Fatal crash now ruled homicide by Lexington Police Department
Now she's sharing her experience battling the virus with others and hoping they take the...
Tenn. woman delivers baby while hospitalized with COVID-19