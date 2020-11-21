Darius Miller traded to OKC
Former Wildcat part of 4-team deal
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKYT) - Darius Miller was part of a 4-team trade completed on Saturday, ESPN is reporting.
Miller, along with George Hill, have been traded to Oklahoma City. Milwaukee will receive Jrue Holiday; former UK guard Eric Bledsoe goes to New Orleans.
The trade means the Thunder will pick up Miller’s $7 million option for the upcoming season.
