Darius Miller traded to OKC

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKYT) - Darius Miller was part of a 4-team trade completed on Saturday, ESPN is reporting.

Miller, along with George Hill, have been traded to Oklahoma City. Milwaukee will receive Jrue Holiday; former UK guard Eric Bledsoe goes to New Orleans.

The trade means the Thunder will pick up Miller’s $7 million option for the upcoming season.

