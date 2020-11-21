De’Aaron Fox agrees to five-year, $163M maximum extension with Kings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky star De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a five-year, $163M maximum extension with the Sacramento Kings with a clause to reach the $195.6M super max.

Sacramento Kings young star De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a five-year, $163M maximum extension, with clause to reach the $195.6M super max, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Deal negotiated by his agent @chrisgaston_ of @FamFirstSports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

There are multiple reports to confirm this news plus his agent, Chris Gaston, told ESPN’s Bobby Marks that this agreement is in place.

Fox, 22, averaged a career-high 21.1 points last season to go along with 6.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

With Fox on board, the Kings are looking for their first playoff berth since 2006.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.