De’Aaron Fox agrees to five-year, $163M maximum extension with Kings

Fox, 22, averaged a career-high 21.1 points last season.
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky star De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a five-year, $163M maximum extension with the Sacramento Kings with a clause to reach the $195.6M super max.

There are multiple reports to confirm this news plus his agent, Chris Gaston, told ESPN’s Bobby Marks that this agreement is in place.

Fox, 22, averaged a career-high 21.1 points last season to go along with 6.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

With Fox on board, the Kings are looking for their first playoff berth since 2006.

