Advertisement

Dolly Parton starring in Netflix Christmas movie

Dolly Parton is kicking off the holiday season early with an announcement of a new Christmas movie coming to Netflix.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton is kicking off the holiday season early with an announcement of a new Christmas movie coming to Netflix.

Parton announced she will be starring in ‘Christmas On The Square,’ directed by Debbie Allen. Along with the movie, Parton released an album called 'Christmas On The Square," that features a bluegrass twist on Christmas.

The movie will be released on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Lexington.
Man dies after shooting in downtown Lexington
Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Frankfort crash
Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
One dead after crash near downtown Lexington
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports another day of record COVID-19 cases
The recommendation begins Friday, Nov. 19 and continues through Dec. 13.
Kentucky churches react to the governor’s virtual-only services recommendation

Latest News

Hamilton rushes for 4 TDs. vs. Grant Co.
Scott Co. bounces Grant Co., 62-12
Woodford Co. advances to the second-round
Woodford rolls over West Jessamine, 54-28
Dunbar tops Tates Creek, 23-20
Dunbar advances in playoffs with 23-20 win over Creek
2020 Big Blue Madness.
Highlights from 2020 Big Blue Madness
Lexington small business owners are once again fearful for their future.
Some Kentucky gyms unable to stay open due to new COVID-19 guidelines