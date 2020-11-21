Advertisement

Douglass stampedes past Great Crossing 62-21

The Broncos defense returns two fumbles for TDs in rout
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Douglass advances to the second round of the playoffs with a 62-21 win over Great Crossing.

Offensively, the Broncos were led by Sam Cornett who was 9-of-11 passing for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

Two of those scoring strikes went to Dekel Crowdus and one to Dane Key.

Darius Neal had eleven carries for 83 yards and another score as Douglass now meets rival Scott County next week in Georgetown.

