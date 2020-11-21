Douglass stampedes past Great Crossing 62-21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Douglass advances to the second round of the playoffs with a 62-21 win over Great Crossing.

Offensively, the Broncos were led by Sam Cornett who was 9-of-11 passing for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

Two of those scoring strikes went to Dekel Crowdus and one to Dane Key.

Darius Neal had eleven carries for 83 yards and another score as Douglass now meets rival Scott County next week in Georgetown.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.