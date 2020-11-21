Advertisement

Dunbar advances in playoffs with 23-20 win over Creek

Bulldogs face Henry Clay next week
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar overcame a slow start in the first round of the playoffs on Friday to defeat Tates Creek, 23-20.

Tates Creek held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter. Eric Hackett got the Commodores on the board first with a fumble return for a touchdown.

Dunbar (5-2) will play Henry Clay (2-3) next Friday.

