Dunbar advances in playoffs with 23-20 win over Creek

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar overcame a slow start in the first round of the playoffs on Friday to defeat Tates Creek, 23-20.

Tates Creek held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter. Eric Hackett got the Commodores on the board first with a fumble return for a touchdown.

Dunbar (5-2) will play Henry Clay (2-3) next Friday.

