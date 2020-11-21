Advertisement

Fatal crash now ruled homicide by Lexington Police Department

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash in downtown Lexington has now been ruled a homicide by the Lexington Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Winchester Road and Midland Place.

Police said an SUV was overturned in a large culvert. A man was found dead under the vehicle.

In a statement released Saturday morning, police said that on further investigation, the 37-year-old victim had gunshot wounds. His name has not been released as of now.

Police think the shooting happened shortly after midnight. At this point, detectives do not think the homicide is connected to another homicide that occurred around the same time at Short Street and Wrenn Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling , online at Bluegrass Crime Stopper’s website, or through the P3 tips app .

This is Lexington’s record breaking 31st homicide of the year. The previous record of 30 was set last year.

