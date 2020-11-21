Gov. Beshear: 3,711 new COVID-19 cases reported, 21 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,711 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. This is the second highest day of coronavirus cases. The state total now stands at 155,908 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 9.14%.

Gov. Beshear urged Kentuckians to adhere to the latest round of restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

“I know these steps are hard, but I want to thank the vast majority of individuals and businesses out there – many that are hurt the most by these steps we’re taking – that are stepping up, agreeing and doing it right, knowing that the future of so many lives depends on it,” added the Governor. “And there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, with two effective vaccines. We’ve just got to get there. Let’s make sure that we work hard to protect one another, make sure our most vulnerable are there to get the vaccine. So mask up, follow these steps we’re taking the next three weeks and let’s stop this growth of the coronavirus.”

Counties with the most positive reported cases are Jefferson, Fayette and Warren.

The Governor also reported 21 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,783.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 43-year-old, 72-year-old and 83-year-old men from Jefferson County; a 67-year-old and a 73-year old woman, both from Jefferson County; a 79-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 80-year-old man from Carter County; a 79-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 73-year-old, 75-year-old, and 90-year old woman, all from Pike County, and an 80-year-old man from Pike County; a 76-year-old and 91-year-old from Madison County; an 86-year-old and 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 58-year-old man from Barren County; a 75-year-old man from Lewis County; an 87-year-old and 92-year-old man from McCracken County; and a 94-year-old woman from McLean County.

“Kentucky, and much of the nation, is in a dangerous place right now,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Stay home. Stay home with only your own household as much as possible. If you must leave your home, wear a mask every time you are in public and stay as physically far away from others as possible. This is necessary for you, your loved ones and the most vulnerable Kentuckians who depend on us all.”

