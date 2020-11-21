Highlights from 2020 Big Blue Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This year’s Big Blue Madness was held without fans inside Memorial Coliseum, but the 2020-21 Wildcats still put on a show Friday night via the SEC Network.

On the men’s side, Creighton transfer Davion Mintz won the three-point shootout with 22 points.

We love to see @deemintz1 in this kind of groove.



He's your #BBM20 3-Point Champion 😼🏀 pic.twitter.com/lWOnMFowaZ — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 21, 2020

In the slam dunk contest, freshman Isaiah Jackson threw down some ridiculous dunks to beat out Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware.

Took off with his foot on the free-throw line! 😲😱



🔟s across the board. A 5️⃣0️⃣- spot for @IJackson22 pic.twitter.com/oZeEGjI0Sg — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 21, 2020

No. 10 Kentucky hosts Morehead State on November 25 in its season opener.

In the women’s three-point shootout, Chasity Patterson beat freshman Erin Toller via tiebreaker.

The 11th-ranked Kentucky women host Murray State in their season opener on November 25.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.