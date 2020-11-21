Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 11/22: Ky. Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack; Councilwoman elect Liz Sheehan

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and incoming member of the Lexington City Council Liz Sheehan.

Commissioner Stack has had the kind of year he could have never imagined when he went from running an emergency room to overseeing Kentucky’s response to COVID-19. We are in a tough surge right now as we approach the holidays and people are forced to make choices about tradition and safety. Dr. Stack helped outline the new mandates handed down this week by Governor Andy Beshear. He joins Bryant to talk about how the state will handle a possible greater surge ahead, his advice for people during the holidays, the coronavirus vaccine and more.

There will be changes at Lexington City Hall in January when five new faces will be on the Urban City Council. One of those is Liz Sheehan, who won in an upset over long time Councilman Bill Farmer. Sheehan has a PhD in psychology and is a lecturer at the University of Kentucky. Now, she’ll represent the 5th Council District which includes some upscale neighborhoods along Tates Creek, Fontaine and Richmond Roads, the Chevy Chase business district and then takes in some areas around Winchester Rd. Councilwoman-elect Sheehan joins us to talk about how she managed her victory, how she’ll approach city-wide issues and her thoughts on the city’s response on COVID-19.

