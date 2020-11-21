MedQuest student discovers an enlarged heart during a practice scan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A sonography and ecocardiology student in Lexington made an alarming discovery during a practice scan.

Jessica Begley was practicing heart scans at MedQuest in October. She couldn’t find a volunteer, and turned to Chris Ward, who was an admissions advisor.

“I did notice that his IVS was a little thickened and I also noticed that his left ventricle was enlarged,” Begley remembered.

She did additional scans, took his vitals, and called her superiors.

Ward knew he had a heart condition when he volunteered for the scan, but he wasn’t aware how severe it was. He was rushed to UK Hospital. “If this would’ve gone undetected it could have led to an aortic aneurysm or it could’ve led to even possibly a stroke,” he explained.

Ward now checks in with a cardiologist and he keeps in touch with Begley. He praised her and the MedQuest program.

“Jessica is amazing. She’s patient, she’s well tempered, she’s understanding. She’s followed up with me consistently,” he said. “It’s just like I have my own personal nurse.”

Begley is thankful that she was in the right place at the right time, but she knows not everyone is so lucky. That’s why she’s encouraging people to keep an eye on their hearts.

“If you have high blood pressure it can be extremely dangerous and I don’t think a lot of people take that into consideration,” she said.

