Advertisement

Pike County rehabilitation center owner accused of scheming patients out of money

(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The owner of several rehabilitation centers in Pike, Floyd, and Harlan Counties was indicted in federal court earlier this week on Medicaid fraud.

Eugene Sisco III of Pikeville was charged with devising a scheme to get money from health care providers.

In July, Sisco was arrested for a DUI.

It was recently discovered that since May 2016, Sisco would cash charge patients for services and bill the Medicaid program for the same services.

When questioned, Sisco would lie and say services such as counseling or urine drug testing were not covered by Medicaid.

Federal search warrants were also executed on five of Sisco’s businesses in February.

Sisco is accused of obtaining more than $3,000,000 from patient cash payments.

Sisco now faces up to 20 years in prison and has to hand over any property that was obtained by the illegally made funds.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Lexington.
Man dies after shooting in downtown Lexington
Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Frankfort crash
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports another day of record COVID-19 cases
Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
One dead after crash near downtown Lexington
The recommendation begins Friday, Nov. 19 and continues through Dec. 13.
Kentucky churches react to the governor’s virtual-only services recommendation

Latest News

Hamilton rushes for 4 TDs. vs. Grant Co.
Scott Co. bounces Grant Co., 62-12
Woodford Co. advances to the second-round
Woodford rolls over West Jessamine, 54-28
Dunbar tops Tates Creek, 23-20
Dunbar advances in playoffs with 23-20 win over Creek
2020 Big Blue Madness.
Highlights from 2020 Big Blue Madness
Lexington small business owners are once again fearful for their future.
Some Kentucky gyms unable to stay open due to new COVID-19 guidelines