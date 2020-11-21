Advertisement

Police warn there is a 12-hour wait at one of Colorado’s new In-N-Out locations on Friday

Police in Colorado were warning people about traffic issues caused by a line for In-N-Out. ...
Police in Colorado were warning people about traffic issues caused by a line for In-N-Out. 11/20/20.(Aurora PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Is a hamburger really worth a 12-hour wait?

Apparently people in Aurora are willing to sacrifice half of a day in order to get their hands on a Double-Double. Two In-N-Out locations opened in Colorado on Friday, one in Colorado Springs and one in Aurora. 11 News viewers are reporting wait times up to four hours at the Colorado Springs location. Aurora Police are warning the wait is nearly triple that in their city, and it is starting to cause traffic problems.

Friday marked the opening day for both locations, the only open In-N-Out restaurants in the Centennial State.

Police added the fast food restaurant would be closed in Aurora before drivers even have a chance to order if they got in line after 2:30 p.m.

