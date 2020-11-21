Reports: Kentucky will be without multiple starters at No. 1 Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky visits No. 1 Alabama Saturday at 4:00 on the SEC Network and there are multiple reports that the Wildcats will be without multiple starters.

Kyle Tucker of The Athletic is reporting that Kentucky could be without as many as 16 players due to both injuries and COVID-19 issues.

Per source: Kentucky football could be without as many as 16 players tomorrow at No. 1 Alabama due to a combination of injuries and COVID issues. Long odds get much longer. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 21, 2020

Matt Jones of KSR is reporting that Chris Rodriguez, Jamin Davis, Justin Rigg, Luke Fortner and Max Duffy will all miss Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa.

