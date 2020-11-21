Advertisement

Reports: Kentucky will be without multiple starters at No. 1 Alabama

As many as 16 players could miss Saturday’s game due to injuries and COVID-19 issues.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops reacts to a call during the second quarter of an NCAA college...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops reacts to a call during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky visits No. 1 Alabama Saturday at 4:00 on the SEC Network and there are multiple reports that the Wildcats will be without multiple starters.

Kyle Tucker of The Athletic is reporting that Kentucky could be without as many as 16 players due to both injuries and COVID-19 issues.

Matt Jones of KSR is reporting that Chris Rodriguez, Jamin Davis, Justin Rigg, Luke Fortner and Max Duffy will all miss Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa.

We will update this story as it develops.

